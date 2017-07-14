NEWS
Friday July 14 2017
Biglia: ‘Thank you Lazio’
By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia thanks Lazio’s fans, as he leaves to complete a transfer to Milan.

It was revealed last night that the Rossoneri had finally secured a deal for the Biancocelesti captain, worth €17m plus bonuses.

Biglia’s agent later confirmed the move, and the Argentine spoke to fans this morning as he left for Milan.

“This was solely my decision,” Biglia explained.

“My treatment by Lazio? They treated me well, it was always good. Milan was a sporting choice, the reasons are my own, I don’t want to talk about it.

“To the fans I’d say thank you, thank you very much.”

