Official: Atalanta sign Orsolini

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have officially signed Riccardo Orsolini on a two-year loan from Juventus, with option and counter-option.

The winger joined the Bianconeri from Ascoli in January, but was loaned back to Serie B for the remainder of the season.

After finishing as top-scorer at the Under-20 World Cup, there was speculation that Orsolini could remain in Turin, but he has moved to the Orobici for the next two seasons.

The Bergamaschi will have an option to buy, but Juve will be able to override that with an option of their own.

“Atalanta B.C announces the signing of Riccardo Orsolini on a two-year loan from Juventus with option and counter-option,” the Orobici confirmed on their official website.