Agent: ‘Roma believe in Cengiz’

By Football Italia staff

Cengiz Ünder's agent explains Roma will “bet directly” on his client, while Manchester City would have loaned him out.

The Turkish youngster will arrive in Italy this evening, before undergoing a medical with the Giallorossi this weekend.

“Roma will play 50 or 60 games this season,” Omer Uzun pointed out in an interview with BeIn Sports.

“They really wanted him and that was an important signal for our decision. For the lad and Basaksehir, Roma represent the best project.

“[Roma sporting director] Monchi was a decisive factor in this choice, they reassured us that they want to bet directly on Cengiz.

“That wouldn’t have been the case with City, who wanted to take him and then loan him to Freiburg.”