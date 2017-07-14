EL: Milan to play Craiova

By Football Italia staff

Milan have been drawn against CSU Craiova in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Rossoneri finished sixth in Serie A last season, meaning they must negotiate two ties to reach the group stage of the competition.

The draw for the third qualifying round was made at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon today, with Vincenzo Montella’s side drawn against Romanian outfit Craiova.

The first leg is scheduled to be played in Romania on Thursday July 27, with the return leg at San Siro on August 3, though these are subject to change.

Last season saw the Studenții finish fifth in the Romanian League, a competition which they have won four times in their history.

Milan are flying out to China today for pre-season games with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, before they get their European campaign underway.