Official: Deulofeu returns to Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona have officially re-signed Gerard Deulofeu, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Milan.

It was announced last month that the winger would be returning to Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana activating their buyback clause with Everton.

The terms of the deal mean he must spend at least a year with the Barça first team, so he cannot return to the Rossoneri this summer.

“Gerard Deulofeu, a talented 23-year-old forward who spent the last four seasons with three different teams in England, Spain and Italy, formalized his return to FC Barcelona on Friday,” a statement on the club’s website confirmed.

“Before heading to the Club’s offices to sign the deal along with Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu, Deulofeu underwent a preseason physical at the team’s training center with the rest of Barça’s internationals.

“Deulofeu, who spent ten seasons in the Barça youth academy, debuting with the first team on August 3rd, 2011, before being sent out on loan to Everton in 2013. He spent the following season at Sevilla and then returned to Everton again, after which he landed at AC Milan for the second half of the 2016/17 season. There, he started 16 games and scored four goals.

“Two weeks ago, Barça exercised its buyback option, bringing the forward back to the Catalan capital.”