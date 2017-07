Bonucci arrives for Milan

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci has arrived at Casa Milan as he prepares to complete a €40m move from Juventus.

The centre-back has agreed a contract with the Rossoneri, after the dramatic transfer deal emerged just two days ago.

Having left Turin this morning, Bonucci has now arrived at the Diavolo’s headquarters, waving to waiting fans from the window.

He is expected to sign his contract in the coming hours, before officially completing his move to Milan.