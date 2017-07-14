‘Perisic? Inter set the price’

By Football Italia staff

Walter Sabatini admits “strong interest” from Manchester United for Ivan Perisic but “Inter set the price for Inter players”.

The Croatian winger is keen to move to Old Trafford, but so far the Red Devils have been unwilling to meet the €55m asking price.

“Over the course of time we’ll know,” Sabatini, the Nerazzurri’s technical director, said in a Press conference.

“I’m not a tactician in the Press room, I say things which exist and which we’d like to do, and not much about conditionals.

“Perisic is a player who our Coach [Luciano Spalletti] has asked us to keep. We’d do that, except we only want those with the right motivation.

“There’s strong interest from Manchester United, who know our ideas, so we’ll see what happens in the next few days.

“It’s a fact that Inter set the price of Inter players. Perisic is a great player for Inter, we want him to stay and the only way that won’t happen is if we get financial advantages to improve the team.

“In the meantime I hope that Perisic will maintain the behaviours required of him, because we want to forge the idea of Inter every day and Spalletti is a maestro in that regard.

“We need conviction and professionalism, and that’s not enough either. It will take faith and soul and our Coach will get that from everyone - including Perisic.”