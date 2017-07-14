Sabatini: ‘Inter want Nainggolan’

By Football Italia staff

Inter are interested in Radja Nainggolan, Walter Sabatini confirms, but it’s “almost impossible” to get him from Roma.

The Nerazzurri have been heavily linked with the Belgian midfielder, but the capital club have declared that he’s not for sale and it’s expected he’ll sign a new contract in the coming days.

“Nainggolan is always a player I have in my head, he’s a great player,” Sabatini admitted in his Press conference today.

“I think he’s a possibility for Inter, but being aware of the circumstances surrounding a possible transfer from Roma I think it’s impossible.

“He can still always be an objective though, Inter’s desire, I have no problem admitting that.

“Just the same though I can admit that it’ll be almost impossible, because Roma will hang on to him until the end.

“I’ve thought about it, because I’ve seen some discomfort between him and Roma, I’ve said that we’re available.

“We can’t start bullying though, because he belongs to Roma. But I don’t mind admitting I’d like to bring him here.”

In a long Press conference - so long that Sabatini invited journalists out for a cigarette break - the technical director also discussed several other mooted targets.

“We’re looking at notable names who aren’t easy to take away from other clubs.

“For example, Dalbert. We’ve tried to comply with a request for Nice that for the moment they don’t want to sell him, but then we want to take him. We’re aiming for players who aren’t easy to get.

“Other deals can be completed in half a day, but you have to beware of that: if a deal is too easy then something isn’t right.

“As for Angel Di Maria, we have to be sure that he’s right for Inter, he might not fit. Wage concerns should be taken into account by every club.

“I’m not talking about Di Maria’s ability, which is huge, but that doesn’t mean he’s the player Inter need, even if he’s a fantastic player.

“It could be that afterward I’ll change my mind and he’ll arrive, but I don’t think so.

“Alexis Sanchez? Sanchez isn’t a name on Inter’s shortlist, because we’re pragmatic and he can’t be an objective, not for the financial sacrifice Suning would have to make.

“Do I like Arturo Vidal? I like him very much! He and Nainggolan are different, but at a certain point, sure. I like Vidal, and we’ll try to understand if anything can be done.

“I think it’s very difficult though, I don’t think Bayern want to lose him. But denying that Vidal would be of great interest to Inter would be unrealistic.

“There’s no ongoing negotiation, but we wonder if there’s any chance and if there is then we’ll pursue it.”