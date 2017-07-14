Tacchinardi: 'Bonucci like Higuain...'

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Tacchinardi concedes Leonardo Bonucci’s transfer to Milan makes Juventus fans “realise how Napoli supporters felt with Gonzalo Higuain.”

The defender was an iconic member of the BBC defence throughout their six-year Scudetto run, but was today at Casa Milan to sign a five-season contract.

“Milan are the most ambitious club in Italy right now and want to write history all over again,” former Bianconeri midfielder Tacchinardi told Radio CRC.

“Bonucci to Milan is what football is like now, it happened to Napoli when they sold Higuain to Juve and now it’s the Bianconeri’s turn.

Bonucci will be an important loss for Juve, but he is not one of those players who makes Milan win the Scudetto. It is disappointing to see symbols suddenly change jersey.

“This year Vincenzo Montella has to prove he is a great Coach. As well as making the team play well and giving them an identity, he must add more.

“I’ve seen Andre Silva play live and he seems a bit lightweight to lead the attack. Napoli and Juve have solid foundations in place and that means they’ll rarely make mistakes, but with this squad, Milan can do something exceptional.”