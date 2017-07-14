NEWS
Friday July 14 2017
Juventus favourites for Matic
By Football Italia staff

Nemanja Matic has been left out of the Chelsea pre-season tour squad, fuelling reports of an imminent transfer to Juventus.

The midfielder turns 29 next month and has been at Chelsea since January 2014 after a spell at Benfica.

While Manchester United and Inter are also tracking Matic, English sources including The Guardian and The Independent suggest Juve are the favourites.

Matic expressed his desire to move on from Stamford Bridge and has been training by himself this week.

Chelsea want £40m to push through the transfer (circa €45.6m).

