Agent: 'Inter humiliated Gabigol'

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel Barbosa’s agent confirmed he’ll leave Inter this summer, as “they presented Gabigol like Ronaldo and then humiliated him.”

The striker arrived for €29.5m from Santos last August on his 20th birthday, but he didn’t make a single Serie A start, playing from the opening whistle only in the Coppa Italia.

“Gabriel’s case is frankly unusual,” agent Wagner Ribeiro told UOL Esporte in Brazil.

“He left Brazil as Olympic champion, starter at Santos and called up by Tite for the Seleçao. Inter presented Gabigol like Ronaldo, with all the directors and owners of the club, and then what happened?

“He didn’t get the chance to play. Nobody can say he was appreciated. He played one game and scored one goal. For the rest, it was just five-minute run-outs. He trains well, he scores goals.

“I said he was humiliated and people didn’t like that word in Italy, but I think he was certainly humiliated.”

A loan spell is now expected, though Las Palmas failed to agree terms and other links have not progressed.

“Returning to Brazil would be difficult, it’s better to loan him to another European club. Gabriel is very young, he’s only 20, and is an incredible talent. He also has unique characteristics, as he can play on the right, further back, he’s strong physically. He just needs to play consistently.”