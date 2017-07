Crotone sign Cabrera

By Football Italia staff

Crotone have signed Uruguayan defender Leandro Cabrera as a free agent from Real Zaragoza.

The 26-year-old defender was pictured shaking hands with Crotone director general Raffaele Vrenna this afternoon.

The centre-back has been in Europe since 2009, playing for Atletico Madrid, Recreativo Huelva, Numancia, Hercules, Castilla and since 2014 Real Zaragoza.

Cabrera underwent a medical at Roma’s Villa Stuart clinic this morning before signing on for the Serie A side.

Image via gianlucadimarzio.com