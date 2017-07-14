Lapadula all set for Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports claim Genoa have agreed terms for Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula and he’ll undergo a medical tomorrow to complete the €13m deal.

The former Pescara hitman is due to join on loan for €2m with obligation to buy at the end of the season for another €11m.

He’ll have a medical tomorrow in Genoa and then sign a five-year contract.

The salary is believed to be worth €1.5m per year plus bonuses, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Lapadula is the second Milan player to make the switch to Genoa this week after Andrea Bertolacci.

The 27-year-old scored eight goals with four assists in 27 Serie A appearances for Milan last season.