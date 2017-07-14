Inter request Martial for Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Inter warned today “we set the price” for Ivan Perisic and it’s reported they’re asking Manchester United for Anthony Martial.

Suning chief Walter Sabatini made it clear in his Press conference that Perisic would not be sold below the €55m asking price and they were under no pressure to accept less.

According to Sportitalia, that could mean asking for Martial as part of a potential exchange.

The 21-year-old arrived from Monaco in 2015 for €60m, which with various bonuses could rise as high as €80m.

However, he seems unlikely to meet those targets, as last season he contributed eight goals and eight assists in 42 competitive games.

Primarily a left-sided winger, Martial would effectively be replaced by Perisic, so it would effectively be a straight swap.

Inter have also requested Matteo Darmian during their negotiations for Perisic.