Juventus silent on Bonucci move

By Football Italia staff

Juventus remain oddly silent after Milan make Leonardo Bonucci’s transfer official, but his wife and children have been subjected to vile abuse online.

“AC Milan have reached an agreement with Juventus FC for the permanent transfer of Leonardo Bonucci, subject to medical completion,” confirmed the statement.

“Should the player pass the medical examination in the next few days, he will join the Club, penning a five-year contract.”

Despite the 30-year-old spending all day at Casa Milan and undergoing fitness tests at the Milanello training ground, Juve have been utterly silent on the entire situation.

The official Bianconeri website and social media completely ignored Bonucci’s absence, not even mentioning it in their training ground report.

Meanwhile, Bonucci’s wife and children have been subjected to horrific insults online after the transfer.

Not only were there sexist threats and slurs towards Martina Maccari on her social media pages, but also those wishing ill upon their young son, who needed several operations for a very serious condition last year.