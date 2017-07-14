NEWS
Friday July 14 2017
Ranocchia set for West Brom switch
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Ranocchia is on the verge of a Premier League return after Inter reportedly accepted a €5.5m offer from West Bromwich Albion.

According to the Daily Star, the Nerazzurri considered the £5m proposal to be suitable.

It remains to be seen if Ranocchia is able to agree personal terms.

The defender spent the last six months on loan at Hull City, but despite scoring two goals, he was unable to help them avoid relegation.

Huddersfield Town had made a proposal this week, but Ranocchia preferred a more ambitious club.

