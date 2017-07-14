Juve confirm €42m Bonucci deal

By Football Italia staff

Juventus released a statement confirming Leonardo Bonucci has moved to Milan for €42m, to be paid over three instalments.

The Rossoneri announced the deal was done this evening, pending a medical that will take place tomorrow morning.

He has already agreed a five-year contract with the San Siro giants.

Juve eventually released a statement confirming that the fee was €42m, to be paid over three instalments.

“This operation generates a positive economic effect of circa €39.5m.”

The Bianconeri also saluted the defender on their official website.

“Juventus salute Leonardo Bonucci, who from this season will be playing for Milan. A period of seven splendid, unforgettable years therefore comes to an end.

“Now he will wear another jersey and, in saluting him, we can only wish him the best of luck for his future, thanking him for seven splendid years together.”