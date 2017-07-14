Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi insists he’d “never” have sold Leonardo Bonucci to Milan, but “evidently something happened between him and Max Allegri.”
The defender was sold this evening for €42m and agreed a five-year contract, pending a medical.
“It’s a great buy for Milan, as he is the best defender in Italy at this moment,” disgraced ex-director general Moggi told Tuttomercatoweb.
“Evidently something happened between him and the Coach. Even then, I never would’ve given him to Milan, because they are a direct opponent.
“I’d have told him: ‘I will sell you abroad, otherwise you can stay here and not be a pain in the…’
“I don’t believe in club symbols, as they are all professionals. In any case, Bonucci is a big reinforcement for Milan.”