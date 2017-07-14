Moggi: 'Bonucci row with Allegri'

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi insists he’d “never” have sold Leonardo Bonucci to Milan, but “evidently something happened between him and Max Allegri.”

The defender was sold this evening for €42m and agreed a five-year contract, pending a medical.

“It’s a great buy for Milan, as he is the best defender in Italy at this moment,” disgraced ex-director general Moggi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Evidently something happened between him and the Coach. Even then, I never would’ve given him to Milan, because they are a direct opponent.

“I’d have told him: ‘I will sell you abroad, otherwise you can stay here and not be a pain in the…’

“I don’t believe in club symbols, as they are all professionals. In any case, Bonucci is a big reinforcement for Milan.”