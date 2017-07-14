Palladino has thyroid problem

By Football Italia staff

Genoa announced that Raffaele Palladino will undergo surgery after he was diagnosed with a thyroid condition.

The 33-year-old winger and support striker joined from Crotone in January and signed a new contract this week.

However, an issue was spotted during his medical.

The club released a statement confirming further tests had discovered a thyroid condition and Palladino will have surgery on Tuesday.

In his career, Palladino has played for Benevento, Juventus, Salernitana, Livorno, Parma, Crotone and Genoa.