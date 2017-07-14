NEWS
Friday July 14 2017
Palladino has thyroid problem
By Football Italia staff

Genoa announced that Raffaele Palladino will undergo surgery after he was diagnosed with a thyroid condition.

The 33-year-old winger and support striker joined from Crotone in January and signed a new contract this week.

However, an issue was spotted during his medical.

The club released a statement confirming further tests had discovered a thyroid condition and Palladino will have surgery on Tuesday.

In his career, Palladino has played for Benevento, Juventus, Salernitana, Livorno, Parma, Crotone and Genoa.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies