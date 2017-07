Torino need more for Duvan Zapata

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have reportedly turned down the latest Torino offer for Duvan Zapata, as €15m plus €3m in bonuses are not enough.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Sinisa Mihajlovic will have to shell out more cash for the Colombia international.

It could be the final straw for Toro, who are leaning towards other targets instead.

The main alternative to Duvan Zapata would be Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone.

Duvan spent the last two seasons on loan with Udinese.