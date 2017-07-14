NEWS
Friday July 14 2017
Biglia arrives for Milan
By Football Italia staff

Lucas Biglia flew in this evening, was mobbed by fans at the airport and will have his Milan medical tomorrow.

The 31-year-old Lazio midfielder was greeted at Linate airport by dozens of chanting supporters at almost midnight local time.

Rossoneri representatives managed to bundle him into a car and drive away, where he’ll stay at the Westin Palace Hotel.

A deal appears to have been done for €17m plus €3m in performance-related bonuses.

The medical tests are booked for both Biglia and Leonardo Bonucci on Saturday at 07.30am local time.

They are both staying at the same hotel.

Image via @premiumsport

