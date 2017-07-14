Lucas Biglia flew in this evening, was mobbed by fans at the airport and will have his Milan medical tomorrow.
The 31-year-old Lazio midfielder was greeted at Linate airport by dozens of chanting supporters at almost midnight local time.
Rossoneri representatives managed to bundle him into a car and drive away, where he’ll stay at the Westin Palace Hotel.
A deal appears to have been done for €17m plus €3m in performance-related bonuses.
The medical tests are booked for both Biglia and Leonardo Bonucci on Saturday at 07.30am local time.
They are both staying at the same hotel.
