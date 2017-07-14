Juve quoted €45m for Matic

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea have reportedly asked Juventus to pay €45m for defender Nemanja Matic after initially trying for Alex Sandro.

The Serbia international turns 29 next month and was left out of their pre-season tour, fuelling reports of an imminent sale.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Chelsea at first wanted to have Alex Sandro go the other way in a deal worth €70m, but Juve turned them down.

Instead, the Premier League winners noted their price-tag for Matic was €45m.

That is the initial request and Juventus are confident they can negotiate it down.

Last season Matic contributed two goals and nine assists in 40 competitive games for Antonio Conte’s men.