Milan have reportedly turned down an official Wolfsburg offer for Suso, assuring the Spanish winger is off the market.
According to Sky Sport Italia, the Bundesliga side made a formal proposal for Suso, but were told in no uncertain terms that he is not for sale.
The Spain international is waiting on a new contract, though he was bumped down the pecking order by more pressing issues like Gianluigi Donnarumma’s deal and the signing of Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia.
The 23-year-old has said several times this summer that he is determined to stay on at San Siro.
Last season, Suso contributed seven goals and nine assists in 34 Serie A appearances.