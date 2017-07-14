Wolfsburg can forget Suso

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly turned down an official Wolfsburg offer for Suso, assuring the Spanish winger is off the market.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Bundesliga side made a formal proposal for Suso, but were told in no uncertain terms that he is not for sale.

The Spain international is waiting on a new contract, though he was bumped down the pecking order by more pressing issues like Gianluigi Donnarumma’s deal and the signing of Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia.

The 23-year-old has said several times this summer that he is determined to stay on at San Siro.

Last season, Suso contributed seven goals and nine assists in 34 Serie A appearances.