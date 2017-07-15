Bonucci and Biglia Milan medicals

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia are undergoing their medical tests for Milan this morning, as their next target is Torino star Andrea Belotti.

Juventus defender Bonucci was officially snapped up for €42m on Friday and agreed a five-year contract.

He is rumoured to be earning €7.5m per year plus bonuses, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in Serie A.

After seven years at Juventus, the centre-back made the shock transfer to San Siro amid reports of clashes with Coach Max Allegri and teammate Paulo Dybala.

Although Bonucci toured the Milan museum and had some fitness tests on Friday, he will complete the medical this morning.

Also attending for his run-through with the doctors is Biglia, as both are booked in at 07.30 local time.

Lazio midfielder Biglia was greeted at the airport by dozens of cheering fans last night before he was whisked away to the Westin Palace Hotel, where all the imminent Milan signings reside.

The Rossoneri agreed a €17m plus €3m bonuses fee with Lazio to get the Argentina international.

Milan’s spending spree is not over yet, because they still need a striker, as Carlos Bacca is on the market and Gianluca Lapadula will have his Genoa medical today.

Their next target is Torino hitman Belotti, who is a self-confessed supporter of the San Siro giants.

According to Sky Sport Italia and the Corriere dello Sport, Milan are stepping up negotiations with Toro, hoping to lower the €100m asking price by including player-exchanges.

Former Milan Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic wants to reunite with M’Baye Niang and Gabriele Paletta, but there is a disagreement over the cash sum required.

Torino ask for both players plus €80m, the offer is €40m, but there are suggestions they could meet in the middle at €60m.