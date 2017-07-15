Martial key to Perisic move

By Football Italia staff

Inter told Manchester United they want Anthony Martial as part of Ivan Perisic negotiations, but it could be on loan or as part of a wider deal.

The Nerazzurri have been adamant since the start that they won’t accept less than the €55m asking price for Perisic.

Although the Croatian is pushing to join Jose Mourinho’s side and agreed to the move as long ago as March, Inter and their rich Chinese owners have no need to sell.

New Coach Luciano Spalletti wants Perisic in his squad for this season and will only part with him if there is a suitable replacement.

Reports emerged on Friday evening in Italy that Inter had requested Martial from Manchester United.

That rumour is growing rapidly, with English media suggesting the idea is to take Martial on loan with an option to buy.

However, the Premier League giants would not be eager to let go of the 21-year-old French talent.

If they were to enact an exchange, it’d be Inter who had to include around €20m on top of Perisic to get Martial.

The Nerazzurri have already expressed their interest in Matteo Darmian, but Mourinho refuses to release the Italian full-back.