Swansea call on Diamanti

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Diamanti could be heading back to the Premier League after Swansea City approached the Palermo player.

Now aged 34, the forward and free kick specialist is not prepared to drop into Serie B following Palermo’s relegation.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Swansea have already started negotiations for Diamanti.

This would be his third Premier League spell after West Ham United in 2009-10 and Watford for six months in 2015.

Diamanti is certainly well-travelled, in the last 10 years alone representing Prato, Livorno, West Ham, Brescia, Bologna, Guangzhou Evergrande, Fiorentina, Watford, Atalanta and Palermo.

Last season he scored one goal and contributed five assists in 31 Serie A appearances for the Rosanero.