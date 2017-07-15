Sampdoria target Colley

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria are in negotiations for Genk defender Omar Colley after failing to tempt Gianmarco Ferrari from Sassuolo.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Blucerchiati made an offer worth €8.5m for Ferrari, but were told the 25-year-old – who spent last season at Crotone – was not available.

They then turned their attention towards Colley, a 24-year-old centre-back with nine senior caps for Gambia under his belt.

The giant joined KRC Genk from Djurgardens IF last summer for €1.7m.

His power in the air has also proved useful at the other end of the field, where last season Colley scored four goals in 52 competitive games for Genk.