Sampdoria are in negotiations for Genk defender Omar Colley after failing to tempt Gianmarco Ferrari from Sassuolo.
According to Sky Sport Italia, the Blucerchiati made an offer worth €8.5m for Ferrari, but were told the 25-year-old – who spent last season at Crotone – was not available.
They then turned their attention towards Colley, a 24-year-old centre-back with nine senior caps for Gambia under his belt.
The giant joined KRC Genk from Djurgardens IF last summer for €1.7m.
His power in the air has also proved useful at the other end of the field, where last season Colley scored four goals in 52 competitive games for Genk.