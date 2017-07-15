NEWS
Saturday July 15 2017
TS: Chelsea €100m for Higuain rejected
By Football Italia staff

Juventus turned down a €100m offer for Gonzalo Higuain from Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, claim Tuttosport.

The Bianconeri spent €90m to activate the release clause in his contract from Serie A rivals Napoli a year ago.

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Juve received a proposal worth €100m from Chelsea this summer.

Pipita turns 30 in December and is under contract until June 2021.

In 2015-16 at Napoli, he shattered the all-time Serie A record by scoring 36 goals in a single season.

Last term he bagged 24 top flight goals, plus three in the Coppa Italia and five in the Champions League.

Chelsea want a star name as their new centre-forward after missing out on Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United instead.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies