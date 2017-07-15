TS: Chelsea €100m for Higuain rejected

By Football Italia staff

Juventus turned down a €100m offer for Gonzalo Higuain from Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, claim Tuttosport.

The Bianconeri spent €90m to activate the release clause in his contract from Serie A rivals Napoli a year ago.

According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Juve received a proposal worth €100m from Chelsea this summer.

Pipita turns 30 in December and is under contract until June 2021.

In 2015-16 at Napoli, he shattered the all-time Serie A record by scoring 36 goals in a single season.

Last term he bagged 24 top flight goals, plus three in the Coppa Italia and five in the Champions League.

Chelsea want a star name as their new centre-forward after missing out on Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United instead.