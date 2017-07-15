Lazio agree Lucas Leiva fee

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool have given Lucas Leiva permission to speak to Lazio after the two clubs agreed a €5.5m (£5m) transfer fee.

The midfielder is the longest-serving player in the squad with 346 competitive games under his belt.

He was left out of the line-up for last night’s 1-1 friendly draw with Wigan, which saw ex-Roma winger Mohamed Salah score on his debut.

"I am not 100% sure but I think for Lucas, outstanding fantastic time at Liverpool we should talk about facts and not rumours. Maybe something, maybe not,” Jurgen Klopp told reporters.

Lucas Leiva is the replacement for Lucas Biglia, who is undergoing his Milan medical this morning ahead of a €17m plus €3m bonuses move.