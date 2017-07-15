Roma starlet ruptures ACL

By Football Italia staff

Roma left-back Luca Pellegrini will be out for several months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The 18-year-old sustained the injury in his left knee during yesterday’s 1-0 friendly win over Slovacko.

A statement from the Giallorossi confirmed he will go under the knife over the next couple of days.

It’s a heavy blow for Roma, because Pellegrini was being used in pre-season to cover for Emerson Palmieri – who ruptured his ACL during the final day of last season on May 28.

Finding at least one new left-back now becomes a priority for Coach Eusebio Di Francesco and director of sport Monchi.