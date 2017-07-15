NEWS
Saturday July 15 2017
Roma starlet ruptures ACL
By Football Italia staff

Roma left-back Luca Pellegrini will be out for several months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The 18-year-old sustained the injury in his left knee during yesterday’s 1-0 friendly win over Slovacko.

A statement from the Giallorossi confirmed he will go under the knife over the next couple of days.

It’s a heavy blow for Roma, because Pellegrini was being used in pre-season to cover for Emerson Palmieri – who ruptured his ACL during the final day of last season on May 28.

Finding at least one new left-back now becomes a priority for Coach Eusebio Di Francesco and director of sport Monchi.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies