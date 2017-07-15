Portuguese reports claim Milan offered to take Renato Sanches on loan with option to buy from Bayern Munich for a total €47m.
According to Record newspaper, the Rossoneri want to take him on a two-year loan for €7m with option to buy in 2019 for another €40m.
The midfielder turns 20 next month and has struggled to live up to the €35m transfer fee from Benfica last summer.
That could rise up to €80m with the inclusion of several bonuses, including €20m if the player gets short-listed for the Ballon d’Or.
Last season he made 25 competitive appearances in a Bayern jersey, but did not score or provide an assist for his teammates.
Renato Sanches was part of the Euro 2016-winning Portugal squad.