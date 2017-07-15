Milan €47m for Renato Sanches?

By Football Italia staff

Portuguese reports claim Milan offered to take Renato Sanches on loan with option to buy from Bayern Munich for a total €47m.

According to Record newspaper, the Rossoneri want to take him on a two-year loan for €7m with option to buy in 2019 for another €40m.

The midfielder turns 20 next month and has struggled to live up to the €35m transfer fee from Benfica last summer.

That could rise up to €80m with the inclusion of several bonuses, including €20m if the player gets short-listed for the Ballon d’Or.

Last season he made 25 competitive appearances in a Bayern jersey, but did not score or provide an assist for his teammates.

Renato Sanches was part of the Euro 2016-winning Portugal squad.