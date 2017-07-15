Bonucci salutes Juve, not Allegri

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci bought a full-page ad in La Gazzetta dello Sport to salute Juventus after his Milan transfer, but notably left out Max Allegri.

The defender made the move to San Siro on Friday for €42m and is finalising his medical tests today.

“Seven seasons have passed,” wrote Bonucci in an ad titled ‘A splendid story.’

“Seven seasons of victories, of dreams come true, of growth achieved via an empathic and exceptional bond with Juve, in its absolute entirety.

“Six Scudetti, all experienced and earned by fighting. Naturally, there remains the great regret of not winning the Champions League, but stronger than that is the pride of success achieved and of being part of a big Family.

“I always gave my all, truly, to the end. I received, I gave and I learned.

“What I see today looking behind me is in any case a splendid story, worthy of reaching its conclusion in full respect and affection, without sullying what I experienced together with the Club, the Captain, my teammates and fans.

“Thank you for everything, Juve.”

Notably, the list did not mention Coach Allegri, with whom Bonucci reportedly had numerous ugly clashes.

It is also worth noting that of the other Juventus players, only captain Gigi Buffon publicly saluted Bonucci on social media.

Giorgio Chiellini pointedly changed his avatar to a close-up of the Juve jersey.