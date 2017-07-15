Perisic leaves Inter with 'toothache'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic has left the Inter training camp, officially due to toothache, as negotiations continue with Manchester United.

The winger was due to play in his first test match of the summer against FC Nurnberg at their Riscone di Brunico training camp.

However, the Croatian is not going to be involved and the official line from the club is that he has an abscess in his tooth.

Perisic has already left the camp and is heading to his personal dentist in Croatia for treatment.

Meanwhile, Inter won’t budge from the €55m asking price, although they will accept a player as part-exchange.

The first choice is Matteo Darmian, otherwise they have asked Manchester United for Anthony Martial, potentially on loan with option to buy.