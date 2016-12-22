Post new comment

Friday’s Supercoppa Italiana has the potential to define the prevailing calcio narrative for the coming campaigns. If Milan win, beating Juventus for the second time this season, it will be seen as a sleeping giant finally getting back in the fight, with a young core of Italian players.

Victory for the Bianconeri would confirm the worst fears of many - that Max Allegri’s side are simply too far ahead of the competition. Not since Napoli in December 2014 has the Old Lady been denied a domestic trophy, and a fourth Super Cup in five years would underline their dominance.

In truth though, there is really only one side who can win. It may not be the most glamorous competition, but for the Rossoneri to win the Supercoppa - a first piece of silverware since lifting the same prize in 2011 - would offer a serious boost in confidence. For Juventus, however, it would be viewed as merely an appetiser for presumed greater prizes later this season.

Such are the standards that Gianluigi Buffon and co have set themselves in recent years, the Super Cup can only be seen as the start of a path to another Double, or even the elusive Treble.

The expectations in Turin this season are sky-high, and only a deep run in the Champions League will truly satisfy expectations. Having come within one game of that aforementioned Treble in 2015, last year saw the Bianconeri eliminated by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. Players, directors and supporters alike have made it clear that they want to get their hands on the big-eared trophy this time around.

Are these expectations fair? After all, only one club can win the Champions League each season. Whereas reaching the final in 2015 was marked as a great achievement, the players able to hold their heads high even in defeat, a runner-up position this year would probably be seen as a failure of sorts.

For supporters of every other team in Italy, it would represent a rare opportunity to laugh at the Bianconeri - so dominant on the peninsula, Juve have lost six European Cup or Champions League finals to date. They’d be the ultimate winners who choke on the grandest stage. For Juventini, the talk would be of a final frontier which the Old Lady is not yet ready to cross, of a squad which pulverises domestic opposition, but lags behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Since when did winning the Scudetto become so blasé? The title race is, of course, far from over, but Juve are odds-on favourite to retain their title. No side has ever won six Scudetti in a row - though Il Grande Torino surely would have, if not for Superga - and to do so would be an epic achievement. You wouldn’t bet against a third consecutive Coppa Italia triumph either.

The Bianconeri’s domestic dominance will pass, all these things do. But when people look back on this period in decades to come, their achievements will be given a lot more credit than some contemporary judgements would allow. Juventus have returned from purgatory in Serie B to dominate Italian football like they never could previously. You can view this as Rocky getting off the canvas or Sauron returning to Mordor (depending on your affiliation), but it’s an incredible feat.

For Milan, winning in Doha would send an important message. A Juventus win will be greeted with shrugs, not least from their own fans. As those associated with the Bianconeri are fond of saying “the most important victory is always the next one,” but it’s unfair to write-off domestic achievements if European glory doesn’t follow.

So no, even with a win in Doha, Juve can’t really win; but locking down another domestic trophy shouldn't be dismissed. Trophies have to be earned, and adding another to the collection will always have value, regardless of which prizes still lay tantalisingly out of reach.

