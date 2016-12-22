Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Thursday December 22 2016
Juventus just can't win

Even if they win the Supercoppa in Doha, there’s really no winning for Juventus, as Gaby McKay explains.

Friday’s Supercoppa Italiana has the potential to define the prevailing calcio narrative for the coming campaigns. If Milan win, beating Juventus for the second time this season, it will be seen as a sleeping giant finally getting back in the fight, with a young core of Italian players.

Victory for the Bianconeri would confirm the worst fears of many - that Max Allegri’s side are simply too far ahead of the competition. Not since Napoli in December 2014 has the Old Lady been denied a domestic trophy, and a fourth Super Cup in five years would underline their dominance.

In truth though, there is really only one side who can win. It may not be the most glamorous competition, but for the Rossoneri to win the Supercoppa - a first piece of silverware since lifting the same prize in 2011 - would offer a serious boost in confidence. For Juventus, however, it would be viewed as merely an appetiser for presumed greater prizes later this season.

Such are the standards that Gianluigi Buffon and co have set themselves in recent years, the Super Cup can only be seen as the start of a path to another Double, or even the elusive Treble.

The expectations in Turin this season are sky-high, and only a deep run in the Champions League will truly satisfy expectations. Having come within one game of that aforementioned Treble in 2015, last year saw the Bianconeri eliminated by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. Players, directors and supporters alike have made it clear that they want to get their hands on the big-eared trophy this time around.

Are these expectations fair? After all, only one club can win the Champions League each season. Whereas reaching the final in 2015 was marked as a great achievement, the players able to hold their heads high even in defeat, a runner-up position this year would probably be seen as a failure of sorts.

For supporters of every other team in Italy, it would represent a rare opportunity to laugh at the Bianconeri - so dominant on the peninsula, Juve have lost six European Cup or Champions League finals to date. They’d be the ultimate winners who choke on the grandest stage. For Juventini, the talk would be of a final frontier which the Old Lady is not yet ready to cross, of a squad which pulverises domestic opposition, but lags behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Since when did winning the Scudetto become so blasé? The title race is, of course, far from over, but Juve are odds-on favourite to retain their title. No side has ever won six Scudetti in a row - though Il Grande Torino surely would have, if not for Superga - and to do so would be an epic achievement. You wouldn’t bet against a third consecutive Coppa Italia triumph either.

The Bianconeri’s domestic dominance will pass, all these things do. But when people look back on this period in decades to come, their achievements will be given a lot more credit than some contemporary judgements would allow. Juventus have returned from purgatory in Serie B to dominate Italian football like they never could previously. You can view this as Rocky getting off the canvas or Sauron returning to Mordor (depending on your affiliation), but it’s an incredible feat.

For Milan, winning in Doha would send an important message. A Juventus win will be greeted with shrugs, not least from their own fans. As those associated with the Bianconeri are fond of saying “the most important victory is always the next one,” but it’s unfair to write-off domestic achievements if European glory doesn’t follow.

So no, even with a win in Doha, Juve can’t really win; but locking down another domestic trophy shouldn't be dismissed. Trophies have to be earned, and adding another to the collection will always have value, regardless of which prizes still lay tantalisingly out of reach.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

Have your say...
Anonymous
@hypocrite - I think being stuck in the 20th century is what's holding Milanese clubs back, and as long as that's Juve's fault they'll continue being stuck in the past. by all means they should continue renting the stadium, they should continue buying washed out EPL players (i hear Milan is interested in Fellaini) and continue paying 3x the reasonable ammount for players like Kondogbia. it's Platini's and Juve's fault
also i love it how you don't seem to recognize the irony that is your username
on the 22nd December, 2016 at 2:22pm
Hypocrisy - Politics & Football.
All good points but lets not forget that it is Juve's corrupt Platini's FFP (farcical fair play) that has stopped the milanese clubs spending (even if foolishly) in the past 5 years and kept them on their knees. It is a pity individuals/nation's spending is not controlled in this way. If it was maybe Italy would not be asking the IMF for EUR10bn of a bailout. The Italian have a very pen(insular) mentality, Juve do not care about Eerope, as long as they 'control' Seria A that is all that matters.
on the 22nd December, 2016 at 12:10pm
Anonymous
What worries me about Juve is the lack of italian players for the future, and the lack of quality itlaian players for the future. Berardi shoul have been a target, rugani must be held on to, veratti would be a nice buy, but BBC and Bufon are getting old. I dont want them to be a team that fields all foreign players, milan have a oyung squad and are doing well and maybe are better prepared for the future than Juve.mQ9
on the 22nd December, 2016 at 11:02am
Peter
The Supercopa Italia is the league winners Juventus vs the cup winners Juventus. Milan are only here becasue Juve cant play themselves. Id actually say the opposite...Juve cant lose. Its the one trophy i think most fans really dont care about in a glorified friendly which is more of a marketing ploy than serious game. Juve beats Milan 9 times in every 10. Its more of a big deal for Milan so they can try and remember what success feels like, juve will go on to win serie A regardless
on the 22nd December, 2016 at 10:41am
Maradonamac
Silly article. Everyone knows Juventus are miles ahead, and incase we forget the table can confirm.

Juve already lost 3 times in the league this season, but still we don't question their strength. Why would a loss on Friday mean they are slipping?

Don't winning teams usually become the one everyone wants to beat and laugh at. Juve are used to this by now I'd say.
on the 22nd December, 2016 at 10:22am
Adam
Spot on Beck, no one likes the best club/team unless you follow them, Inter did four in a row but no one has been as dominate as this Juve, 5 in a row and back to back doubles, im certain they will win tomorrow also. Still cant see them winning in europe though I think Bayern, Real Madrid and Barca all have something above the rest and that is just how it is at the moment. Those three in Europe are what Juve are to Serie A.
on the 22nd December, 2016 at 10:16am
Beck
It is a normal human reaction, when inter was on top and winning everything almost everyone except nerazzurri fans were hating it and were looking for anything to discredit them, it will always be like that against the top team. it goes on circles.
on the 22nd December, 2016 at 9:44am
me
Well. It's not our fault if we win. Milanese and almost Serie A clubs should ask themselves, why they hasn't change their perspective on football management and start planning for a better *future*? Why everyone seems to avoid our path just because we--the one who started it all--are Juventus? We have set the example. If the rest of Serie A still want to live in their past, we're sorry; but that's their problem. It's not our fault.
on the 22nd December, 2016 at 8:00am

Post new comment

Your email address is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
If you have your own website, enter its address here.
Maximum 500 characters.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
Your responses will be moderated, and sometimes edited, by Football Italia before appearing on the site. Please keep your comments clean and try to keep them relevant to the blog above. We reserve the right to reject views that we deem unsuitable for publication.
FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST BLOGS
LATEST BLOGS FROM GUEST BLOGGER
CLUB BY CLUB NEWS

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies