Marotta: ‘Caldara to Juventus in 2018’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirms Mattia Caldara will sign from Atalanta, but not until 2018.

The Bianconeri are known to be interested in the defender, and have been in contact with the Orobici about signing him.

“We’re at a good point, we’ll make it official in January but the transfer is for 2018,” Marotta told Gazzetta della Sport, before discussing other transfer targets.

“It’s difficult to find players who are at Juve’s level and are available.

“Axel Witsel? It’s currently stalled, his contract expires in June and we’ve got five months to play until then. So the assessment is €1m per month or so.

“As for Steven Nzonzi, there’s a good relationship with Sevilla and there are certain surveys that it’s right to do.

“Mahmoud Dahoud or Julian Draxler? For the first I can say that there are a lot of players we’re paying attention to.

“It’s impossible for the second to come to Juve, because he caused us a lot of trouble with his rejection [in 2015].

“If you reject us once, well, Juve start looking elsewhere.”

The Bianconeri have also been linked with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez, could he arrive in the summer?

“Four or five years ago we couldn’t possible have afforded the fees for [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Miralem] Pjanic, now we can.

“Our firepower has been increased compared to the recent past, thanks to the great work of President Andrea Agnelli and we can make important and significant investments on the playing side.

“We certainly want to keep going down this road.

“Rodriguez? It will depend how our transfer campaign is, the financial balance must always be respected but Juve want to be among the best clubs in the world.

“That is and always will be our ambitious goal.”

