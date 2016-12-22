Verratti: ‘No reason to leave PSG’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti assures “I see no reason to leave” Paris Saint-Germain, despite the comments from his agent.

Donato Di Campli revealed this week that his client has had offers from Serie A, and declared that the Italian international wouldn’t finish his career with PSG.

“I’m fine here and I see no reason to leave,” Verratti told Sky.

“All my agent said is that everyone finds it difficult to finish their career with one team, but there’s a difference between difficult and impossible.

“I live every day to try and win as much as possible, and I’ve always said that right now my dream is to win here.”

Both Juventus and Inter have been linked with Verratti, but it appears he’ll stay at Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.