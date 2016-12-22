NEWS
Thursday December 22 2016
Bonaventura yes, Paletta no
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Sino-Europe Sports will give the OK for Giacomo Bonaventura’s Milan renewal, but will reject Gabriel Paletta’s.

Bonaventura has already struck a deal with the current ownership of the club, but the incoming Chinese owners must give their permission.

Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Sino-Europe will give the all-clear for the midfielder’s contract extension, which will run until 2021.

However Paletta, whose contract expires in the summer of 2018, is not seen as part of the Rossoneri’s long-term future and a new deal for him will be vetoed.

