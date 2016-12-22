Bernardeschi renewal talks underway

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi’s agent reportedly met with Fiorentina yesterday to discuss a contract extension.

The Italian international previously renewed in the summer of 2015, with his current deal running until 2019.

After tying-down Nikola Kalinic, the Viola are keen to ensure that Bernardeschi remains in Florence, and calciomercato.com reports a meeting between his agent, Beppe Bozzo and director Pantaleo Corvino.

Fiorentina are willing to increase the 22-year-old’s €1m per season salary, as well as inserting a high-value release clause into his contract.

It’s likely that this would only be valid for Italy, with Inter, Juventus, Milan and Napoli all having shown interest in Bernardeschi.

