NEWS
Thursday December 22 2016
Luiz Adriano costs €7m
By Football Italia staff

Milan will demand between €5m and €7m to allow Luiz Adriano to leave the club in January, according to reports.

The Brazilian has barely featured under Vincenzo Montella this season, and it’s thought Spartak Moscow are interested in taking him to the Russian Premier League.

Luiz Adriano’s agent has declared that the striker would be a star in the Russian League, but the Rossoneri won’t allow him to leave on the cheap.

Given the delay in Sino-Europe Sports’ takeover, the Diavolo must sell before they can buy this January, so would ask for between €5m and €7m.

