‘Juve-Milan an advert for calcio’

By Football Italia staff

Giuseppe Marotta believes Juventus and Milan are “the two teams which can best portray the image of Italian football”.

The two sides face off in the Supercoppa Italiana in Doha tomorrow, and the Bianconeri general manager believes they are the two most alluring teams in Serie A.

“Italian football needs to be known, and we must export our know-how,” Marotta said after meeting Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani.

“Milan and Juve are the two teams which can best portray the image of Italian football.”

