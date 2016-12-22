Galliani: ‘Milan want revenge!’

By Football Italia staff

CEO Adriano Galliani warns Milan are out for revenge against Juventus after “undeservedly” losing the Coppa Italia final.

The two sides are in Doha to contest the Supercoppa tomorrow, and the Rossoneri are keen to avenge their defeat in the cup final.

“We’re playing a final here,” Galliani told assembled media after meeting Juventus’ Beppe Marotta.

“In Rome we undeservedly lost the Coppa Italia final, now we’re looking for revenge.

“In this calendar year we’ve won one game each and the Coppa final was balanced, I hope it’ll be a balanced game and that we can even things up.

“We’ve focused on youngsters, we’ll have seven or eight Italians starting. I think it will be seven, but I won’t tell you the team, that would be a mistake. But it’s nice that there are seven Italians.”

The Diavolo had a delayed arrival due to a missed plane, which led to a threat of cancellation, was there tension between Galliani and Marotta?

“He and I know each other from the days when he was at Varese and I was at Monza. There are no problems.

“Aside from the odd joke, Marotta and I are friends and we’re happy to be here.

“It’ll be a match between the team which has won the most in Italy and the team which has won the most in the world.

“It will be a good game, played with the utmost fair play.”

