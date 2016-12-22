Gerson: ‘Roma close to Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Gerson is confident that “we’re not that far away” from Juventus.

The Giallorossi are currently second in Serie A, but lost in Turin on Saturday to fall seven points behind the reigning champions.

“We have a very strong group,” Gerson told Globoesporte.

“Our team is attacking and we haven’t lost consistency in defence. We always go onto the pitch with a great mentality, with the dimension of a Roma which can win titles.

“Juventus are very strong but we’re not that far away. We have a winning team which knows what it wants to do.

“You can be sure that we’ll do everything to make sure Juventus don’t win again.”

Gerson was also asked what it’s like to play alongside Roma’s legendary captain Francesco Totti.

“Totti is a phenomenal player, if you have a teammate like him it’s a privilege. He’s always talking to me, giving me advice on the city, football and other things every day.

“My examples in football are Totti and [Daniele] De Rossi, guys who have made history at this club for many years.

“I saw Totti playing when I was still just a child at Baixada Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro, and now I’m playing with him.

“He gives advice to the youngsters in the group and he’s an example for thousands of players, including me.”

