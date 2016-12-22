NEWS
Thursday December 22 2016
Mazzola: ‘Icardi better than Higuain’
By Football Italia staff

Sandro Mazzola believes Inter can still qualify for the Champions League, and sees Mauro Icardi as better than Gonzalo Higuain.

The Nerazzurri struggled under Frank de Boer at the beginning of this season, but have won four games in a row in all competitions under Stefano Pioli.

“The worst is over,” Mazzola said in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

“More important than the win [over Lazio] is the manner they obtained it. I’m positive.

“Pioli has come in in the right way, just like [Helenio] Herrera he’s decided to coach the head before the legs.

“Can they still make the Champions League? In my opinion, yes. I think that until the last game we must have hope, because there’s still the chance.”

Mauro Icardi is the current Serie A top-scorer, and Mazzola believes he’s a better striker than last season’s Capocannoniere, Gonzalo Higuain.

“It’s hard to decide, but in the end I come down on the side of Icardi.”

