Official: Pescara to release Aquilani

By Football Italia staff

Pescara have confirmed that they’re negotiating with Alberto Aquilani for the resolution of his contract.

It emerged yesterday that the former Liverpool and Fiorentina midfielder hadn’t been called-up for the trip to Palermo, with reports he was set to be freed.

“The lad, despite training regularly and without any problems along with the group in recent days, in the morning he was in talks with Daniele Sebastiani and sporting director Luca Leone,” a statement begins.

“The Biancazzurri directors, after listening to the will of the lad and his agent, and backed by the Coach, have come to a mutual agreement that he won’t go to Palermo with the subsequent evaluation of a separation in the next market session.”

It's not yet clear where Aquilani's next destination will be, but Tuttomercatoweb believes Sassuolo are in pole position.

