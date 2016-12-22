Galliani: ‘Play Serie A abroad’

By Football Italia staff

Adriano Galliani believes “we have to play a few Serie A rounds abroad” in the future.

The Milan CEO is in Doha for the Supercoppa Italiana, and believes that even League matches should be played abroad.

“Even if Italian football is no longer the best in the world, Italian excellence remains,” Galliani told Mediaset.

“It [Italian football] has to be known, we have to play a few rounds of the League abroad. In addition, when we sell the next television rights we have to be clear about encryption.

“If you sell to a country like China, clearly you exposure, but with encryption it’s something else. Visibility matters a lot.

“We want to bring Italy to the world, country-by-country, thinking about who to sell to and considering not just money but also visibility.”

