Bauza: ‘Icardi behind Higuain’

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza explains “our starting striker is Gonzalo Higuain” with Mauro Icardi third-choice.

Icardi is currently top-scorer in Serie A, but the Inter striker has won just one cap for his country and is behind the Juventus man in the pecking order.

“Our starting striker is Higuain and behind him is [Lucas] Pratto,” Bauza explained to La Oral Deportiva.

“He’s a player I know very well, he’s given us results and he’s very important. Icardi will be called-up if something happens to one of these players, because he’s our third striker.

“But if they have problems, he knows he could be called.”

