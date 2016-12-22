Ntcham to return to City?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Olivier Ntcham will return to Manchester City in January, as he’s out of favour at Genoa.

Having not featured in Serie A since October, the 20-year-old made a brief cameo appearance in the win over Fiorentina.

An injury to Miguel Velose saw Ntcham come on after 29 minutes against Palermo, but his performance was so poor he wasn’t even selected for tonight’s Torino match.

During his time with the Grifone, the midfielder has been fined three times for speeding, with it eventually transpiring that he was driving without a licence.

It’s therefore reported by calciomercato.com that Ntcham will be sent back to City in January, with the English club likely to loan him out again in England or France.

