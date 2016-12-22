Abate: ‘Milan must be perfect’

By Football Italia staff

Ignazio Abate admits Milan “need to play a perfect match” against Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana.

The Rossoneri face the double winners in Doha tomorrow, and the full-back attended the pre-match Press conference with Coach Vincenzo Montella.

“We’ll have to play a perfect match,” Abate warned.

“In important matches we’ve always responded, and we’ve always caused problems for Juventus.

“We want to win to give a nice gift to our President [Silvio Berlusconi]. They’re going through a very good period of form and they’re more accustomed to this than us, but we’re very hungry.

“It will be a difficult match but we arrive in good form. We’re not happy with the result against Atalanta, but the result from a month-and-a-half ago [a 1-0 win over the Bianconeri] gives us confidence.

“The thing I really want to emphasise is that I’m glad the fans are proud of us. We feel their support and we want to win for them.”

The Diavolo arrived in Qatar 24 hours after their opponents, but Abate believes that can be motivation.

“There was a misunderstanding, but it should make us even more angry. I don’t want to cause controversy, but it’s a statement of fact that we arrived later.”

