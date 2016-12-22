Montella: ‘Forget about Milan delay’

By Football Italia staff

Coach Vincenzo Montella wants Milan to forget about their flight issues, and build a “winning mentality”.

The Rossoneri’s flight to Doha for the Supercoppa was delayed, meaning they arrived 24 hours later than opponents Juventus.

CEO Adriano Galliani insisted this was a “sporting disadvantage”, but the Coach isn’t in the mood for excuses.

“There was a misunderstanding but it’s a closed chapter now,” Montella shrugged in his pre-match Press conference.

“There’s no need to return to it. Juventus have a winning mentality, and that’s the hardest thing to maintain over time.

“That has to be our objective and we’re on course to achieve that mentality.”

Galliani hailed the Diavolo’s young Italian squad, and Montella was asked about that in the conference.

“We have a lot of Italians in the squad, there will probably be more than seven.

“Am I counting Gabriel Paletta? He has an Italian passport and he played for the Italian national team…

“I arrived a few months ago and Milan were coming off the back of some results which weren’t up to expectations, given the history of this club.

“So, in collaboration with the club, we’re looking to create something for the present but also for the future. We’ve grown in recent months.”

Montella also gave his opinion on tomorrow’s opponents, who have won the double for the past two seasons in a row.

“They’re a team built to excel,” the former Fiorentina Coach said.

“Having said that, we have to bring energy and tactical acumen, we’ll have to play with great spirit and we’ve been growing from that point of view.

“Juventus are built to win, our weapons have to be enthusiasm, lightness and somehow even a lack of pressure.

“Will we play on the break? It depends on the game, on who is in control. We want to control the game because we want to out our characteristics on show.

“Sometimes you can even start a bit lower, it just depends on the opponent.

“Will Juve play a back-three or four? They can do either, they could even change during the game.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.