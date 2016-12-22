NEWS
Thursday December 22 2016
Romagnoli: ‘Supercoppa very important’
By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli believes the Supercoppa is “very important” as “it’d be a great achievement for us to win a trophy”.

The Rossoneri haven’t lifted silverware since triumphing in this competition in 2011, and the centre-back believes the clash with Juventus is crucial.

“It’s a fascinating match, and a very important one for us,” Romagnoli told Milan TV.

“It would be a great achievement for us, we approach it with confidence and great humility.

“Whether they [Juventus] play three or four at the back they’re always strong, the important thing is for us to go onto the pitch convinced we can beat them.

“We’re well aware of just how much is on the line, for a lot of us it would be the first trophy. We deserved the Coppa Italia but lost, and in the League we’ve played on par with Juventus.

“I don’t know who will play, but I think they have the best attacking players in Italy. Facing them is beautiful but tough.”

